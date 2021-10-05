Leading DP Pres. Hopeful Needs 170,000 Votes to Hit Winning Number

Photo : KBS News

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung will need to secure 170-thousand more votes to be named the ruling Democratic Party(DP)’s presidential candidate.According to the DP on Friday, its regional primaries will wrap up this weekend with Gyeonggi Province on Saturday and Seoul on Sunday, where 164-thousand and 144-thousand votes are up for grabs, respectively.Also on Sunday, the result of a third and final round of the electoral vote, in which 305-thousand rank-and-file members and non-member citizens were eligible to cast a ballot, will be announced. The two-day electoral vote ended on Thursday with a turnout of 74-point-seven percent.Lee has garnered 546-thousand votes so far and is 170-thousand shy of clenching a clear majority, which would confirm him as the DP presidential candidate without a runoff election against a runner-up. Former prime minister and party chair Lee Nak-yon is trailing him with 341-thousand votes.