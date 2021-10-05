New Japan PM Stresses S. Korea's Role in Bilateral Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeated his predecessor’s stance on Seoul-Tokyo relations in his first parliamentary speech since taking office this month.Speaking before the Diet on Friday afternoon, Kishida called South Korea “an important neighbor.” But the former foreign minister was quick to add that he will strongly demand an appropriate response from Seoul in order for bilateral relations to be restored, in line with Tokyo's consistent stance.His comments are being viewed as in reference to long-standing historical issues of wartime forced labor and sex slavery, which Japan claims were resolved through a 1965 normalization treaty and a 2015 agreement.The remarks are nearly identical to those given by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga when he urged South Korea to present solutions to issues of bilateral conflict during his Diet address in January.During his first parliamentary speech in October of last year, Suga had called South Korea a “very important neighbor,” though that status was downgraded to “important neighbor” in his January speech.