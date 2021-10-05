Menu Content

Politics

Seoul Emphasizes Forward-Looking Relations in Response to Kishida Remarks

Written: 2021-10-08 19:59:58Updated: 2021-10-08 20:07:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says South Korea looks forward to communicating and cooperating with Japan in pursuit of a future-oriented relationship. 

A senior presidential office relayed the stance on Friday in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s first parliamentary speech earlier in the day. 

The Seoul official said the two countries will need to put their heads together to strengthen practical cooperation in every area. A senior official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry issued similar remarks. 

Speaking at the Diet on Friday, Kishida called South Korea an “important neighbor”, while stressing that a "consistent stance" is needed from Seoul to restore bilateral ties. 

The similarity of expressions to those used by his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, as well as the brevity of comments related to South Korea, are leading to speculation that significant changes in the neighboring states' relations is unlikely.
