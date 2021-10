Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below two thousand for the first time in four days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that one-thousand-953 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 29 from overseas.The country's accumulated caseload is nearing 330-thousand.The capital region accounted for more than 76 percent of the new domestic cases, including 707 confirmed in Seoul and 629 in Gyeonggi Province.Six more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-560. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by seven from the previous day to 384.