S.Korea Marks 575th Hangeul Day

Written: 2021-10-09 13:38:41Updated: 2021-10-09 13:57:21

S.Korea Marks 575th Hangeul Day

Photo : KBS News

South Korea marked its 575th Hangeul Day, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet hangeul, in a ceremony held Saturday at Sejong National Arboretum.

In congratulatory remarks delivered virtually, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that hangeul served as the foundation for communication and unity among the Korean people, which helped fend off foreign invasions, overcome infectious diseases and combat discrimination.

He said the spirit of hangeul is pursuing an inclusive society where everyone lives in equality and justice.

Kim went on to say the Korean vernacular was not only a bond connecting overseas Koreans but was also becoming a language of global citizens who love Korean culture.

He said achievements of South Korea becoming one of the ten largest economies and a world class digital powerhouse and K-pop and K-culture receiving love from around the world would not have been possible without hangeul.

The prime minister called for concerted efforts so that Korean culture can reach more people and Korean wisdom can be shared through the Korean language.

Kim also mentioned government efforts to reduce the use of unnecessary foreign words and change difficult technical terms into easier Korean phrases.

The ceremony was mostly pre-recorded in light of the pandemic.
