Moon Believes Hangeul to Eventually Bring Together Two Koreas

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking South Korea's Hangeul Day on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that hanguel would connect the world, including the two Koreas.In a social media post, Moon said his meeting with the North Korean leader at the Panmunjeom border village, referring to the 2018 summit, showcased how the two Koreas used the same language.He said that South and North Korean linguists have been compiling a joint dictionary since 2005 and a draft edition was completed in March.Moon said the popular Korean Wave has led to hangeul receiving global affection and raising South Korea's soft power on the world stage.He noted that 18 countries have adopted Korean as a second foreign language and eight of them has Korean as a subject in their university entrance exam.Thirty-nine countries teach Korean at elementary, middle or high schools while 16 nations have introduced it in formal curricula.President Moon said that the recent addition of dozens of Korean words such as "hallyu," "daebak" and "oppa" to the Oxford English Dictionary is also something to be proud of.