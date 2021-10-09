Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung, SK hynix Closely Following New Global Tax Scheme

Written: 2021-10-09 13:56:54Updated: 2021-10-09 13:58:32

Samsung, SK hynix Closely Following New Global Tax Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean chipmakers are paying close attention to the recently announced OECD-led global tax scheme that imposes a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent.

Following news of the agreed deal, Samsung Electronics said Saturday it is closely following developments and reviewing potential effects. 

SK hynix said it will observe what kind of impact the treaty may have.

On Friday, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework announced that 136 out of 140 member countries agreed to the two-pillar deal on levying a minimum tax rate and sharing corporate taxes imposed on the profits of multinational companies.

The deal will apply to multinational firms with global annual sales above 20 billion euros (27 trillion won) and profitability over ten percent. Among domestic firms, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix meet the conditions based on last year's performance.

Multinational firms have been under fire for transferring profits to territories with low or virtually no corporate tax rates.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said that global multinationals will pay far more taxes to the Korean government than Korean firms would pay overseas.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >