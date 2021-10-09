Samsung, SK hynix Closely Following New Global Tax Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean chipmakers are paying close attention to the recently announced OECD-led global tax scheme that imposes a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent.Following news of the agreed deal, Samsung Electronics said Saturday it is closely following developments and reviewing potential effects.SK hynix said it will observe what kind of impact the treaty may have.On Friday, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework announced that 136 out of 140 member countries agreed to the two-pillar deal on levying a minimum tax rate and sharing corporate taxes imposed on the profits of multinational companies.The deal will apply to multinational firms with global annual sales above 20 billion euros (27 trillion won) and profitability over ten percent. Among domestic firms, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix meet the conditions based on last year's performance.Multinational firms have been under fire for transferring profits to territories with low or virtually no corporate tax rates.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said that global multinationals will pay far more taxes to the Korean government than Korean firms would pay overseas.