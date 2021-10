Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean diplomatic missions in the U.S. will soon begin to accept applications for absentee voting for the presidential election slated for March 9 next year.The Consulate General in Los Angeles and other offices in the U.S. will receive applications starting Sunday until January 8.Eligible South Korean voters residing in the U.S. can visit a local consulate to request absentee ballots. It can also be done online (http://ova.nec.go.kr or http://ok.nec.go.kr) and through email (ovla@mofa.go.kr).Absentee voters include those who will not be in South Korea between March 4, when early voting starts, and the March 9 election day.Overseas voting will take place from February 23 to 28.