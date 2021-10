Photo : KBS News

Saturday will be mostly cloudy nationwide with rain forecast on the east coast and Jeju Island.Gangwon, Chungcheong and Gyeongsang Provinces will also see some rain.Ten to 60 millimeters is expected on the east coast and in Jeju.Cloudy skies will continue Sunday. Rain will resume starting with Jeju Island in the early hours and spread to most parts of the country by the afternoon.Sunday morning lows will range from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, similar or slightly higher than Saturday.Daytime highs will be similar or lower at 23 to 29 degrees.