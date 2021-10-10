Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 2,000 for Second Day

Written: 2021-10-10 09:58:17Updated: 2021-10-10 13:43:29

Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 2,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 16-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid continued nationwide transmissions.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, one-thousand-594 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the total caseload to 331-thousand-519.

The daily tally dropped by almost 360 from the previous day and remained below two-thousand for the second consecutive day. However, the drop is largely attributed to fewer tests over the weekend.

Of the new cases, one-thousand-560 were local transmissions, while 34 were from overseas.

The greater metro area accounted for 77-point-eight percent of local cases, reporting one-thousand-215. Non-capital areas added 346 cases.

Fifteen more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-575. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent and the number of critically ill patients dropped by seven from the previous day to 377.
