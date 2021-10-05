COVID-19 Cases among S. Koreans Abroad Surpass 3,600

Photo : YONHAP News

The government estimates that COVID-19 cases among South Koreans abroad surpassed 36-hundred.According to tentative data by the Foreign Ministry submitted to the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification on Sunday, coronavirus infections among South Korean nationals in 128 regions and countries reached three-thousand-656 as of September 23.The ministry produced the data by compiling reports from overseas diplomatic missions and media reports. The actual number of infections is likely to be much larger in light of unreported cases.By continent, Asia and the Pacific region take up the largest portion with one-thousand-344 cases, followed by Europe with 957, the Americas with 572 and the Middle East with 463.Of the infections, 146 people died and 340 are receiving treatment. The remaining three-thousand-170 recovered from the virus.The Foreign Ministry said that it is providing consular assistance and support for the local transport of medical supplies in order to ensure overseas Korean patients receive proper medical services.