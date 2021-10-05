Gyeonggi Governor Likely to Win DP's Presidential Nomination

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party is set to wrap up its presidential primary on Sunday, with Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung likely to become the party's candidate for next March's presidential election.The party will hold the final round of the primary on Sunday afternoon in southern Seoul before releasing the vote results of the Seoul region at 6 p.m.Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung is in the lead, securing an accumulated 59-point-two percent of votes in the monthlong primary that kicked off on August 31, while Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is second with 33-point-nine percent.On Saturday, the governor clinched another victory in his home turf of Gyeonggi Province with 59-point-two percent. He needs just 110-thousand votes or 37 percent in Sunday's primary to win the party nomination.Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae effectively came in third with an accumulated nine-point-one percent after Saturday's primary.Rep. Park Yong-jin is likely to finish fourth.