Economy

S. Korean Business Leaders from 64 Countries to Gather for Convention

Written: 2021-10-10 12:55:56Updated: 2021-10-10 13:32:21

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean business leaders from 64 countries will come together for a convention in Seoul to discuss ways to boost the municipal economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seoul City said on Sunday that about 700 South Korean business leaders abroad and representatives of South Korean small businesses will gather for the 25th international convention set for Tuesday to Friday.

The convention, jointly hosted by the city government, the World Federation for Overseas Korean Traders Association (OKTA) and Yonhap News, will be held online and offline.

On the first day of the convention on Tuesday, a session will be held to promote investment in the city, with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in attendance.

Consultation sessions are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to help local small businesses find new export routes. More than 100 businesses and about 100 potential foreign buyers will participate in the sessions.

On Wednesday, a job fair will be held for some 100 local young people seeking jobs abroad.
