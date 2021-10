Photo : YONHAP News

More than eleven million people have signed up for the government's cashback reward program for card spending.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Sunday that as of Saturday, eleven-point-43 million people signed up for the temporary program since applications opened on October 1.The two-month scheme allows people to receive up to 100-thousand won per month if their card spending exceeds three percent of their monthly average use in the second quarter.The ministry said that 99 percent of applicants qualified for the cashback incentives.It added that for the first nine days of this month, nine billion won of cashback rewards were created, indicating that some 90 billion won of additional consumption was produced under the program.