38 North: N. Korean Reactor in Yongbyon Appears to be Still Operating

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country appears to be still operating the five-megawatt reactor at its Yongbyon nuclear complex.38 North on Friday presented the analysis by experts including former Deputy Director-General for Safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency Ollie Heinonen.Experts said that recent commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon complex indicates that the discharge of water from the five-megawatt reactor into the outflow channel leading to the Kuryong River can still be observed, although intermittently.The website said that imagery shows water being discharged from August 25 to at least September 9. It added that no water was observed on October 1, but it was detected again the next day.Experts said that intermittent discharge is not uncommon when the reactor is operating.