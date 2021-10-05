Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

38 North: N. Korean Reactor in Yongbyon Appears to be Still Operating

Written: 2021-10-10 13:37:52Updated: 2021-10-10 13:44:48

38 North: N. Korean Reactor in Yongbyon Appears to be Still Operating

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country appears to be still operating the five-megawatt reactor at its Yongbyon nuclear complex.

38 North on Friday presented the analysis by experts including former Deputy Director-General for Safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency Ollie Heinonen.

Experts said that recent commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon complex indicates that the discharge of water from the five-megawatt reactor into the outflow channel leading to the Kuryong River can still be observed, although intermittently.

The website said that imagery shows water being discharged from August 25 to at least September 9. It added that no water was observed on October 1, but it was detected again the next day.

Experts said that intermittent discharge is not uncommon when the reactor is operating.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >