Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained under two-thousand for the third day, largely attributed to fewer tests over the long weekend.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), one-thousand-297 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Sunday, raising the accumulated caseload to 332-thousand-816.Of the new cases, one-thousand-284 were local transmissions while 13 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 73-point-one percent of local cases, including 509 confirmed in Seoul and 358 in Gyeonggi Province.Eight deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-583. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by six from the previous day to 371.