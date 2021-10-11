Nearly 60% of Population Fully Vaccinated, Same-Day Vaccine Reservations Available

Photo : KBS News

The country is pushing forward with its COVID-19 vaccination program during the extended Hangeul Day weekend, inoculating some 20-thousand people on Sunday.The country's vaccine task force said Monday that two-thousand-723 people received their first shots on Sunday, while some 18-thousand received their second doses.With these additions, the number of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine stands at over 39-million-923-thousand, accounting for 77-point-seven percent of the entire population, or 90-point-four percent of the population over the age of 18.The number of fully vaccinated people stands at around 30-million-444-thousand, or 59-point-three percent of the entire population.Meanwhile, authorities stated that those over the age of 18 who have yet to receive their first shot can get inoculated through a same-day reservation system from Monday.Previously, only no-show vaccines were available as same-day vaccine reservations.People wishing to get vaccinated should check with vaccination centers for availability.The state vaccine task force said this decision comes as the country tries to provide the opportunity for the remaining five-point-three million adults to receive their shots swiftly and to raise the vaccination rate for those over the age of 60, who have a higher chance of developing severe cases.