Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will launch a four-week-long primary on Monday with a televised debate in the southwestern province of Jeolla.Four contenders, Hong Joon-pyo, Yoon Seok-youl, Yoo Seong-min, and Won Hee-ryong, were previously chosen through two rounds of cutoffs.Following Monday's debate set to air from 5:20 p.m., the candidates will participate in nine additional rounds.The final candidate is expected to be named on November 5 based on combined results of a public survey and party member votes.