Prosecutors to Question Another Key Figure in Seongnam Development Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Man-bae, a key figure embroiled in favoritism and corruption allegations surrounding a Seongnam development project appeared for prosecutors' questioning as a suspect.At the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on Monday, Kim, who is the biggest shareholder of the asset management firm at the center of the scandal, Hwacheon Daeyu, apologized for causing a public disturbance. He pledged to cooperate in the investigation.Kim denied illegal fund transfers between the asset firm and its affiliates, saying the prosecution will clarify such allegations after examining the company's transactions.In addition, Kim has denied any influence over the Supreme Court ruling on Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung's election violation case. Specifically, regarding a team of former high-profile judges and prosecutors who allegedly functioned as advisers in the project.On the controversial five-billion-won severance paid to the son of independent Rep. Kwak Sang-do, Kim said the payment was made in accordance with the company's bonus and severance distribution system scheme.