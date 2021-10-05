Travel Bans Issued against 2 Fathers for Failing to Pay Child Support

Photo : KBS News

Travel bans were issued against two fathers who failed to pay over 100 million won in child support, the first case of its kind in the country.According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Monday, the bans were issued against the fathers, Kim and Hong, following a panel review.This comes after revisions to the child support law which came into force on July 13 this year. Included in the measures are the travel ban, as well as the suspension of driving licenses against any parent who fails to make the payments.Since their court-ordered detention in July, Kim has yet to pay 117-point-two million won in delayed child support, and Hong 125-thousand-six million won.Neither Kim nor Hong responded to the ministry's offer of a ten day deadline for them to deliver their positions upon a request for the ban from their creditors.