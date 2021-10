Photo : YONHAP News

Olympic Champion Kim Je-deok won four gold medals at South Korea's largest annual sports competition.Seventeen-year-old Kim won his fourth gold medal on Monday at the 102nd National Sports Festival's individual archery event, held at Yecheon's Jinho International Archery Field.He had also previously won gold in the ranking rounds for the 30 meter, 50 meter, and 70 meter events.In total, Kim won seven medals, including one silver for the 90 meter ranking round and two bronze for the team events. He is tied with Artistic Gymnast Lee Yun-seo for the most gold medals at this year's event.Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's National Sports Festival is only open to high school athletes who need to include their performance at the event for college applications.