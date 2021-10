Photo : KBS News

Nuclear envoys from the United States and China discussed the security situation surrounding North Korea over the phone.According to China's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Korean Peninsula Affairs Special Representative Liu Xiaoming and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim held their first phone talks in three months a day earlier.After delivering Beijing's position on the situation, Liu urged Washington to give more attention to Pyongyang's legitimate and reasonable concerns and to take concrete action to create conditions for the resumption of constructive dialogue.Affirming US commitment to a diplomatic resolution of peninsula issues, Kim expressed hope for a swift resumption of dialogue and contact with the North.The two officials have agreed to maintain ongoing communication.