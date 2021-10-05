National Assembly Speaker Conducts Sales Diplomacy in Egypt

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who is on an official visit to Egypt, engaged in sales diplomacy with regards to railways, defense, nuclear plants and shipbuilding during talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.During a meeting in Cairo on Sunday, Park called for more win-win agreements through increased investment cooperation, seeking Cairo's support for South Korean businesses to participate in Egyptian projects in the four areas mentioned.Responding positively to Park's proposal, the Egyptian leader pledged to actively push for Hanwha Defense's export of K-9 self-propelled artillery to Egypt worth two billion dollars.While Park sought Cairo's support for North Korea to return to denuclearization dialogue, El-Sisi expressed hope for the involved parties to seek a resolution through peaceful talks.This is the first time in 19 years that the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly is on an official visit to Egypt.