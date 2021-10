Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea has now surpassed 40-million.The government's vaccine task force said that this landmark was reached as of 4 p.m. Monday.This comes on the 228th day of the country's vaccination program which began on February 26.As of this afternoon, those who have been inoculated at least once stands at 40-million-six-thousand-549, accounting for 77-point-nine percent of the entire population or 90-point-six percent of the population aged 18 or over.