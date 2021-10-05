Key Figure Questioned for 14 Hours over Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday questioned the biggest shareholder of the asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu who are at the center of a land development scandal.Kim Man-bae, a key figure embroiled in favoritism and corruption allegations surrounding a Seongnam development project, was interviewed for 14 hours at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on Monday.After the questioning, Kim told reporters that Cheonhwa Dongin No.1 belongs to Hwacheon Daeyu, stressing that he is the owner of the firm.Regarding allegations by Jung Young-hak, an accountant who owns Cheonhwa Dongin No. 5, Kim said that he has lied to him on purpose as he had been aware that communications were being recorded since 2019.Jung reportedly presented recorded audio files to prosecutors investigating the scandal. According to media reports on the transcripts, Yoo Dong-gyu, former chief of the planning headquarters of Seongnam Development Corporation, is the real owner of Cheonhwa Dongin No. 1.Kim also denied bribing influential figures to gain favors for the project, saying that the prosecution will clarify such allegations after examining the company's financial accounts.