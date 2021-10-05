S. Korea's Exports Jump 63.5% in First 10 Days of Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports jumped by over 60 percent on-year in the first ten days of October.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-two billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 63-point-five percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also grew by 33-point-eight percent, with the number of working days rising by one from the same period last year.Shipments of semiconductors and cars rose 22 percent and 51-point-five percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum and steel products soared over 200 percent and 162 percent, each.The country witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 77-point-one percent and China 40-point-two percent.Imports increased 58-point-six percent on-year to 17-point-six billion dollars during the cited period.