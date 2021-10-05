National Security Adviser to Discuss War-ending Declaration with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Adviser, Suh Hoon, said on Monday that he plans to discuss declaring a formal end to the Korean War and other issues with U.S. officials.The director of national security at the presidential office made the remarks to reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday as he arrived in the U.S.Suh said that as inter-Korean communication channels have been restored, he believes it is now time to examine the current state of relations between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. and conduct a consultation.Asked if the U.S. will give a positive response about the war-ending declaration, the director said that the issue is among the items for discussion with the U.S.Suh will reportedly meet with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.The two sides are expected to discuss ways to resume dialogue between the two Koreas as well as between North Korea and the U.S. and pave the way for negotiations on the North's possible denuclearization.