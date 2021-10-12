Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 2,000 for 4th Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained under two-thousand for the fourth day, largely due to fewer testing being conducted over the long weekend.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday, one-thousand-347 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Monday, raising the accumulated caseload to 334-thousand-163.The daily tally rose by 50 from the previous day to remain under two thousand for a fourth day in a row. The daily figure has remained in the four digits for over three months.Of the new cases, one-thousand-334 were local transmissions while 13 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 72-point-four percent of local cases, including 479 confirmed in Seoul and 406 in Gyeonggi Province. Non-capital areas added 368 cases.Eleven deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-594. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by seven from the previous day to 364.