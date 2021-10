Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck has reportedly requested emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antiviral COVID-19 treatment.Merck said in a statement on Monday that it has applied for the authorization for the pill molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk of progressing to a severe case of the disease as well as hospitalization.The FDA will reportedly look closely into data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug before making a decision.The Associated Press said that the FDA could issue a decision in a matter of weeks.If the FDA grants approval, it would be the first pill in the U.S. to treat patients with the corona virus.