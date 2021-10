Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has kept its key interest rate at point-75 percent.The central bank's monetary policy board announced the decision on Tuesday.The bank had raised the key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to point-75 percent in August, hiking the key rate for the first time in 33 months and making the first change in 15 months.The BOK had slashed its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to point-75 percent in March of last year before cutting it by another quarter percentage point two months later. It had kept that rate steady until late August.The bank’s decision comes amid a worsening outlook concerning financial uncertainties, including an increase in household debt, a rise in asset prices as well as growing concerns over inflation.