N. Korean UN Rep. Says Pyongyang Will Continue to Boost War Deterrence

Photo : KBS News

North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kim Song says the North will continue to strengthen its war deterrence for the sake of national security.Kim made the remark on Monday during a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.Kim said the North had no choice but to take the difficult path of building self-defense deterrence in the face of over 70 years of the U.S.’ hostile policies and nuclear threats.Kim condemned the U.S., saying its frequent military drills and active transfer of strategic assets aimed at maintaining global hegemony bring up images of the Cold War of the 1960s.The top diplomat then stressed that the North will not, by any means, make any compromise when it comes to protecting its national interests and sovereignty.He made such remark as he justified the North’s nuclear and missile development. He claimed that it’s the North’s right of self-defense to develop, test, produce and possess weapons systems equivalent to the U.S. and South Korea when considering their increasing military threat against the North.