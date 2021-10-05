Assembly Speaker Seeks Egypt's Support in Declaring Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has asked the heads of the upper and lower house of Egypt’s parliament to support President Moon Jae-in’s proposal at the UN General Assembly to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Park, who’s visiting Egypt, made the proposition on Monday in Cairo when he met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy Ali El-Gebali and Senate President Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq.In the meeting with the lower house chief, Park said the South is hoping to establish peace in the region through dialogue with North Korea. He asked Egypt to help the North engage in such dialogue, citing that Egypt has been the North’s traditional ally.Later in discussions with the Senate president, Park stressed that declaring a formal end to the Korean War is a key step to establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.In response, the Egyptian parliamentary leaders expressed support toward addressing issues through dialogue and cooperation.Egypt is regarded to be a key ally of North Korea in the Middle East, having established official ties with the reclusive state ahead of South Korea.