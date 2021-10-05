Menu Content

Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Chang Yong-joon after Refusing Breathalyzer Test

Written: 2021-10-12 13:32:23Updated: 2021-10-12 13:51:23

Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Chang Yong-joon after Refusing Breathalyzer Test

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Rapper Chang Yong-joon, who goes by the stage name NO:EL, after he refused to take a breathalyzer test and assaulted a police officer while on probation. 

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday issued the warrant, citing that charges against Chang are justified and that he is a flight risk.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of main opposition People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Chang Je-won, refused the breathalyzer test and headbutted a police officer on September 18.

The officer had arrived at the scene of a traffic accident in Seoul's Seocho district, where he encountered Chang.

Chang was on a two-year probation for an 18-month prison term on charges of drunk driving and switching seats to conceal his act.

Before Tuesday's warrant, Chang issued an apology, saying he would give up his right to explain his position at the warrant hearing as a means of fully facing the consequences of his crimes.
