Court Sentences Murderer of Woman and Family in Nowon to Life in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court sentenced Kim Tae-hyun, a 25-year-old man who killed a woman and her family inside their home in Seoul's Nowon district, to life imprisonment.The Seoul Northern District Court on Tuesday handed a life sentence against Kim, who faces five charges, including murder, burglary and trespassing.In March, Kim broke into the apartment of the woman he had been stalking since meeting her while playing an online game, before killing her sister, mother and the woman herself.Kim was also accused of deleting information related to himself on the woman's computer and social media accounts after the murders.The focus of the trial was whether Kim's mass murder of the woman's family members was premeditated.While prosecutors sought the death penalty, arguing that Kim had planned all three murders, his defense counsel claimed that he only planned to kill the woman and not her family.Despite convicting Kim of all charges, the court's ruling took into account that Kim had admitted to his crimes and apologized to the victim's family.