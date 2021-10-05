Menu Content

DP Rep.: Chances are High for Gyeonggi Gov. to Be Arrested in Development Scandal

Written: 2021-10-12 14:42:26Updated: 2021-10-12 14:58:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Sul Hoon reiterated there is a high likelihood that Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who won the party's presidential primary, could be arrested for his role in the Seongnam land development scandal.

On a local radio program on Tuesday, the lawmaker, who is a member of former DP leader Lee Nak-yon's camp, said it is an objective fact that the possibility of Lee's arrest has increased.

Sul's comments come after Lee's camp appealed the primary results, arguing that nullified votes cast for the two candidates who eventually dropped out of the race, Chung Sye-kyun and Kim Du-kwan, should be counted.

Stressing that the governor has many flaws and that there is a definite reason not to accept the outcome, Sul added that should the other contenders support the governor as the party's candidate, the DP will lose in the presidential race.

Criticizing the DP leader Song Young-gil, who confirmed the Gyeonggi governor as the final candidate, for causing internal division through his partiality, Sul said Lee's camp could even seek a court injunction or a Constitutional Court ruling.
