Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce adjusted social distancing guidelines on Friday.This, as it gears up for the country's transition to life "With COVID-19" from next month.Health ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae, during a regular briefing on Tuesday, said this will be the last adjustment to be made before the shift to the "with corona" phase.Although Son did not mention details of the new adjustments, he said authorities are carefully reviewing partial lifting of quarantine rules for those who completed vaccination as the country begins its gradual shift to pre-pandemic normality.The previous set of distancing rules will expire on Sunday.