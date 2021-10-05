Menu Content

Korean
English

Gov't-Civilian Panel to Kick Off Oct. 13 to Assist With Return to Normal Routines

Written: 2021-10-12 15:16:39Updated: 2021-10-12 15:39:37

Photo : KBS News

A government-civilian committee tasked with supporting the nation’s efforts to transition back to normal daily routine amid the persistence of COVID-19 will hold its first meeting in Seoul on Wednesday. 

The body will seek advice on policies and gather public opinion on the economy and people’s livelihood; education and culture as well as quarantine and medical services among others. 

During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee will lay out a blueprint to the government’s so-called “with COVID-19” system after gathering relevant opinions and holding subcommittee meetings. 

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Ewha Womans University Chair Professor Choe Jae-chun will jointly head the committee. 

The government believes the nation will be able to undertake the transition to living with the pandemic by mid-November if they manage to stabilize quarantine and outbreak fluctuations.
