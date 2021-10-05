PPP's Primary Contenders Direct Attacks on Ex-Prosecutor-General Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) presidential primary candidates were united in confronting leading contender and former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl during Monday's televised debate.At the first debate since the second round of cutoffs which resulted in the final four contenders, former PPP lawmaker Yoo Seong-min continued to grill Yoon regarding his alleged superstitious or unscientific beliefs.Yoo also questioned Yoon about his wife and mother-in-law's alleged involvement in stock manipulation in Deutsch Motors.Another contender Rep. Hong Joon-pyo accused Yoon of changing his stance on foreign and security policies on NATO - such as nuclear sharing and relocation of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, after opposition from Washington. Yoon has denied the claim.The contenders, meanwhile, insisted that they are the most qualified candidates to face off against the ruling Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.