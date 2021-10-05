S. Korean Central Bank Hints at Additional Rate Hike for Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has hinted at an additional rate hike for next month.BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol, after Tuesday's monetary policy meeting, told reporters that its board may review a rate hike for November, citing Korea's solid economic recovery amid growth of consumer inflation.Lee said future policies will likely focus on adjusting appropriate levels of monetary easing.He added inflation is one of the key factors in deciding an additional rate hike as rising oil and energy prices could push up Korea's inflation rate higher than previous projections.Also pointing out a one-time rate hike won't lead to tangible results, he stressed the need for consistent macro-economic or housing policies that impact financial imbalances.The central bank froze the benchmark interest rate at zero-point-75 percent for the second month Tuesday morning, after raising them by a quarter percentage point in August, the first hike in two years and nine months.