Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korean Central Bank Hints at Additional Rate Hike for Nov.

Written: 2021-10-12 15:27:17Updated: 2021-10-12 15:40:50

S. Korean Central Bank Hints at Additional Rate Hike for Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has hinted at an additional rate hike for next month.
 
BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol, after Tuesday's monetary policy meeting, told reporters that its board may review a rate hike for November, citing Korea's solid economic recovery amid growth of consumer inflation.

Lee said future policies will likely focus on adjusting appropriate levels of monetary easing.

He added inflation is one of the key factors in deciding an additional rate hike as rising oil and energy prices could push up Korea's inflation rate higher than previous projections.   

Also pointing out a one-time rate hike won't lead to tangible results, he stressed the need for consistent macro-economic or housing policies that impact financial imbalances. 

The central bank froze the benchmark interest rate at zero-point-75 percent for the second month Tuesday morning, after raising them by a quarter percentage point in August, the first hike in two years and nine months.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >