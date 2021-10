Photo : KBS News

The government will provide incentives for undocumented foreign residents if they get vaccinated against the coronavirus.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, during a regular briefing on Tuesday, said the government will waive fines and suspend entry regulations for all unregistered foreign residents who volunteer to depart the country within the year, if fully vaccinated.The announcement comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections among the foreign population which took up over 20-percent of daily infections in recent days.Authorities, however, added those with a record of a criminal offense or a violation of quarantine guidelines will be excluded from the incentives.