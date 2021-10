Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the prosecution and police to work closely to thoroughly investigate and swiftly shed light on suspicions surrounding a Seongnam land development project.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee delivered the president’s instructions during a briefing on Tuesday.It marked the first time the president has expressed a stance on the scandal.Some observers speculated that Moon revealed a position on the matter amid growing public criticism over the revelations.However, a number of sources in the top office said Moon had continuously believed in the need for a thorough probe into the matter and had wanted to issue a public comment earlier but had refrained from doing so due to opposition from his aides.