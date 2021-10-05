Gov. Lee Jae-myung to Take part in Parliamentary Inspection of Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, says he will take part in the National Assembly’s inspection of the Gyeonggi provincial government as initially planned.Lee made the remark in an urgent new conference held on Tuesday.Lee, who was elected as the ruling party’s candidate for next year's presidential election last Sunday, said he was clarifying the stance after getting a number of calls on when he plans to step down from the governor post.With these remarks, Lee is expected to step down from his post as Gyeonggi Governor after the parliamentary review of the province scheduled for next Wednesday.Meanwhile during the news conference, Lee apologized for improprieties committed by several officials of the provincial office involved in the Seongnam land development project while he was serving as the city's mayor.