Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean prosecution on Tuesday requested a court warrant to arrest the largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, which is at the epicenter of a land development scandal in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sought an arrest warrant for Kim Man-bae, a key figure embroiled in favoritism and corruption allegations surrounding the lucrative development project, on various charges including offering bribes. The move came only a day after he was summoned for questioning as a suspect.Prosecutors suspect that he gave 500 million won in payoffs to Yoo Dong-gyu, the former head of planning headquarters at Seongnam Development Corporation, in return for favors pushing for the project. Kim reportedly denied most of the charges against him.