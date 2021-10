Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Party chair Sim Sang-jung has been elected as the party’s presidential candidate.The minor progressive party’s election committee said on Tuesday that Sim garnered six-thousand-44, or 51-point-12 percent, of the ballots cast during a six-day voting process that ended earlier in the day.The four-term lawmaker beat her rival in the two-way runoff, another former Justice Party chief Lee Jeong-mi, only by 264 votes.The Justice Party holds six seats in the National Assembly.