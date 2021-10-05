Prosecution Seeks Fines against Samsung's Lee for Illicitly Taking Propofol

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has sought fines for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong for allegedly taking propofol shots illegally.In the first hearing on the case at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked the court to fine him 70 million won on charge of violation of the narcotics control act.The prosecution said it had taken into account that it was his first such offense, as well as the frequency and period of intake.During the hearing, Lee admitted to the charge and apologized in his final statement for causing public concerns over a private matter.He said although he took the substance for the purpose of medical treatment, he gravely reflects on his deeds and will make sure never to repeat the transgression.He was accused of using the sedative at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul over 40 times between January of 2015 and May last year. The verdict will be made on October 26.