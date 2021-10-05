Hwang Sun-woo Sets S. Korean Swimming Record in Individual Medley

Photo : YONHAP News

Teenage swimming prodigy Hwang Sun-woo has set a South Korean record in the men’s 200-meter individual medley en route to another national title.The 18-year-old clocked one minute and 58-point-04 seconds in the event’s final during the National Sports Festival at Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool in North Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday, becoming the first in the nation to finish the race within two minutes.The previous record in the category, two minutes and zero-point-31 seconds, was set by Olympic gold medalist Park Tae-hwan in 2014.It is Hwang’s third Korean record following his performances in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle events during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, which broke the nation's previous bests set by his childhood hero Park.Hwang also won a group relay event later in the day, raising the number of golds he secured at the ongoing National Sports Festival to four. He won the 50-meter freestyle final and the 2x400-meter freestyle relay on Sunday.