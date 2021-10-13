Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Reiterates No Hostile Intent after N. Korea's Criticism

Written: 2021-10-13 07:38:51Updated: 2021-10-13 09:53:04

US Reiterates No Hostile Intent after N. Korea's Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has reaffirmed its position that it holds no hostile policies toward Pyongyang, according to South Korea's Office of National Security at the presidential office. 

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan relayed the position in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Hoon, in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. 

Sullivan also reiterated that the U.S. is willing to negotiate with North Korea anytime, anywhere without preconditions. 

His words came after North Korea continued to question the sincerity of Washington’s words. Speaking at a defense development exhibition on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un argued that there are no grounds to believe the U.S. is not hostile to his country and said it should further strengthen its defense capabilities. 

Noting their continuous consultations on the North, including diplomatic efforts, since the Biden administration’s announcement on its North Korea policy, Seoul and Washington officials have also agreed to closely cooperate on concrete measures to engage the regime.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >