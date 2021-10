Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national football team drew 1-1 with Iran in a World Cup Asian qualifier on Tuesday.In the final Asian qualifying round match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. opened the scoring for South Korea three minutes into the second half with a blistering counter attack.However, attacking midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh canceled Korea's advantage with a header in the 76th minute for the Iranians.Son has now scored in two consecutive matches for the national team, including the last-minute winner in South Korea’s 2-1 victory over Syria last Thursday.South Korea remains runner-up in Group A with eight points, trailing Iran by two.Team Korea will face the United Arab Emirates on November 11 and Iraq on November 16.