Photo : KBS News

On Wednesday, the nation’s top nuclear negotiator departed for Russia to hold talks on North Korea’s nuclear issue.Ahead of boarding his plane, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk told reporters at Incheon International Airport that Russia’s role is essential in swiftly resuming dialogue for the Korean Peninsula peace process.Noh said he will request Russia to continuously play a constructive role in improving inter-Korean ties and resuming dialogue between North Korea and the U.S., noting that Moscow understands Pyongyang well.Noh is scheduled to meet Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Thursday.The meeting comes some exactly 50 days after the two officials met in Seoul.