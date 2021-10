Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry has set up a team at each of the 13 probation offices located in major cities and provinces around the nation to expeditiously investigate violations of regulations, such as fleeing after severing an electronic tracking anklet.The new teams will monitor those being electronically tracked around the clock and take swift preventive action when a violation is reported. Officers had previously only responded to the scene in just 18-point-four percent of cases in the past five years.The establishment of the new teams follows the murders of two women by convicted criminal Kang Yun-seong who in August, cut his tracking device and fled.The number of people who have been ordered to wear the device has jumped over thirtyfold from 151 in 2008 to four-thousand-847 as of July this year.